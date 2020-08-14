The Killers – “Dying Breed”

The Killers’ new album Imploding The Mirage is coming out next week after being announced way back in November. It was originally supposed to come out at the end of May, but that date was pushed back because of the pandemic. They’ve shared a handful of singles in all that time, including “My Own Soul’s Warning,” “Fire In Bones,” and the Lindsey Buckingham-featuring “Caution.”

Today, they’re putting out one last single, “Dying Breed,” which the band played in an Instagram livestream way back in April. “When everyone’s compromising/ I’ll be your diehard/ I’ll be there when the water’s rising/ I’ll be your lifeguard,” Brandon Flowers sings in one of the verses.

Check it out below.

Imploding The Mirage is out 8/21 via Island.