Stream Dan Deacon’s Well Groomed Score

Dan Deacon released a proper new album, Mystic Familiar, at the beginning of this year. Now he’s back to scoring movies, something he’s becoming pretty good at over the last few years — his scores for Rat Film and Time Trial were both solid — the former even made it onto our best movie soundtracks list from 2017. So far, Deacon has primarily scored documentaries, and that trend continues with his latest for Well Groomed, a doc about competitive dog grooming that was released on HBO at the end of last year.

Deacon’s score for the film is just coming out now, though, and it’s bright and bubbly, like you might expect from a documentary that’s all about dogs, especially ones that are dyed in wacky colors. “To me, ‘Well Groomed’ is about being an artist making art that you find beautiful and fascinating while living in a world where few share those feelings, and making art that you know those outside of your small community may laugh at or condemn,” Deacon said in a statement. “I connected to the sheer euphoria of finding one’s artistic voice and a community to grow that voice with.”

The whole Well Groomed score is out now and you can watch a video for a track from it called “Adriane In Wonderland” below.

The Well Groomed score is out now via Domino. Pre-order a limited-edition LP here.