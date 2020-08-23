Watch Bright Eyes Perform On CBS This Morning

Just a couple days ago, Bright Eyes released their first new album in nine years, Down In The Weeds Where The World Once Was, and you can read our Premature Evaluation review of it now. The freshly resuscitated Bright Eyes had big tour plans in the pre-pandemic world, but for now the group has been relegated to socially-distanced performances.

In June, they performed as a band for the first time since their hiatus on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert and this weekend they appeared on CBS This Morning, which aired performances of two Down In The Weeds tracks, the early singles “Persona Non Grata” and “Mariana Trench.” Conor Oberst was joined by the band’s Mike Mogis and Nathaniel Walcott, bassist Anna Butterss, and the duo Lucius.

Watch their CBS This Morning performances below.

Down In The Weeds, Where The World Once Was is out now via Dead Oceans.