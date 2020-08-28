The veteran UK singer and human meme Rick Astley has a lot in common with Post Malone. Both Astley and Posty are awkward but charismatic white pop musicians who scored #1 hits by offering up their takes on the R&B sounds of their vastly different eras. And now Astley had paid tribute to Post Malone in the form of a home-recorded solo-acoustic cover.

In a new video posted on his YouTube channel, Astley sings “Better Now,” the heartsick trap-blues ballad from Post Malone’s hugely popular 2018 album Beerbongs & Bentleys. (Troye Sivan has also covered the song.) It’s objectively funny to hear Astley playing an acoustic guitar and sincerely groaning that he’s rollin’, rollin’, rollin’, rollin’ with his brothers like it’s Jonas Jonas — especially once you think of the connotations of Rick Astley singing the word “rollin'” a bunch of times. But the man sings this thing. He just floats.

In the video, Astley introduces the song by saying, “I don’t really know it properly, but I love it.” You can tell! Watch Rick Astley roll out his Post Malone cover below.

A few years ago, while standing in front of that same map, Astley also covered the Foo Fighters. This led to Astley joining the Foos on a version of his own song “Never Gonna Give You Up” at a show in Japan. Who knows where this one will lead!