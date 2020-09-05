Watch Mary Lattimore Debut Songs From Silver Ladders In A Bandcamp Livestream

Harpist Mary Lattimore recently announced her new album Silver Ladders, produced by Slowdive’s Neil Halstead. She’s already shared two tracks from it, “Sometimes He’s In My Dreams” and “Pine Trees.” And she’s about to debut more songs from the LP during a virtual concert livestreamed via Bandcamp today featuring appearances from special guests Julianna Barwick (on vocals and keyboard) and Walt McClements (on processed accordion). The show starts at 4PM ET, and you can get tickets here.

So psyched to be one of the first to test @Bandcamp’s new livestream feature on Saturday. Gonna play some new songs from Silver Ladders with @juliannabarwick and @lonesomeleash ! Hope to see you Saturday !!! https://t.co/eecO2BevlK — Mary Lattimore (@marylattimore) September 3, 2020

Silver Ladders is out 10/9 on Ghostly International.