Annie – “Corridors Of Time”

In a couple of weeks, we will all witness the return of Annie, the Norwegian queen of pop music for introverts. Annie is getting ready to come back with Dark Hearts, her first proper album in 11 years. She’s already shared four different tracks that will appear on the album: “American Cars,” “The Bomb,” “Dark Hearts,” “The Streets Where I Belong.” All of them have been really good! Today, she’s dropped another one, and guess what? It’s really good, too!

Annie’s latest is called “Corridors Of Time,” and it’s a whispery and gauzy sort of synthpop ballad. The album goes for the stately dreaminess of classic pop music, evoking the feeling of watching lacy curtains blowing in the middle of the night. Synths shimmer. Blues guitars, dipped in echo, noodle in the background.

The clear model here is the stuff that Julee Cruise was doing on the Twin Peaks soundtrack, but Annie has taken on that sound with a Scandinavian pop sensibility, and that changes things. She’s made a very pretty, very atmospheric song, and you can hear it below.

The self-released Dark Hearts is out 10/16.