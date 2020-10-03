Dallas Library Named After Power Trip’s Riley Gale

Riley Gale, frontman of the great Dallas thrash band Power Trip, died in August at the way too young age of 34. He was one of those rare people who pretty much everyone seemed to love and no one had a single bad word to say about. Even fucking Fox News aired a tribute to him. And now, Metal Injection reports, he’s getting a library named after him.

Riley Gale was an ardent supporter of the Dallas Hope Center, a homeless shelter focused on young adults in the LGBTQ+ community. And now Jeff and Vanessa Reynolds are opening a library at the Dallas Hope Center called the Riley Gale Library in honor of Gale. As they explain on Facebook:

To honor our friend Riley, we wanted to contribute to a cause that he was passionate about. Dallas Hope Charities was an important organization to Riley. Dallas Hope Charities provides care for those in need throughout the Dallas community. By collaborating and hosting several programs, Dallas Hope Charities provides food, shelter, and services that instill dignity, stability, and hope for all. The Dallas Hope Center is the city’s only LGBTQ-focused Homeless Youth Transitional Living Center and extension program. By helping provide inclusive spaces for at-risk, homeless LGBTQ youth (18 to 24), the Dallas Hope Center hopes to change the lives of those who experience high rates of conduct disorder, post-traumatic stress, and suicidal behavior. Our goal is to provide the Dallas Hope Center residents a full library by December 2020. A place that each resident can go to access a variety of books, request books they are interested in that we will provide, and socialize with one another. Riley Gale shared his love of reading with many of his friends, which is what led to the development of the Riley Gale Memorial Library. Please consider providing donations to us so that we can reach our goal of this library being ready before December 2020. Please consider donating gently used or new books to fill our library. We plan to give residents the ability to request specific books as they wish, and we will post those requests throughout our social media pages for anyone wanting to contribute . Our contact information is below, please email us if you would like to provide any type of donation or if you would like our direct phone number. Thank you! [email protected]

PayPal: [email protected]@gmail.com

Venmo: @Vanessa-Reynolds-5

The Riley Gale Library has already received over 100 donated books, 40 new books from their Amazon wishlist, and enough funds to purchase shelves and seating. Learn more about the project here.