Mariah Carey’s Alt-Rock Album Was Inspired By Sleater-Kinney, L7, & Green Day’s Dookie

Last week, we found out about Mariah Carey’s secret 1995 alt-rock album thanks to Carey’s new memoir The Meaning Of Mariah Carey. Recorded at the same time as she was making her 1995 album Daydream, the album was eventually released under the name Chick with Carey’s then-roommate Clarissa Dane as lead vocalist. Carey hadn’t mentioned her involvement in it for over two decades, but since her memoir dropped she’s been on Colbert and tweeted out that she was “on a quest to unearth the version of this album with my lead vocals and will not stop until we find it.”

Until that happens, Carey’s former engineer Dana Jon Chappelle gave an interview to Rolling Stone to talk about what he remembers about the making of Someone’s Ugly Daughter. It was recorded after-hours around midnight once the Daydream sessions were done. “It was all very spontaneous and impromptu. She didn’t want a lot of effort going into it,” he told Rolling Stone. “A lot of times, she’d write a song out and lyrically she’d be done in 10, 15 minutes. She’d sit there on a pad and knock out lyrics or ideas and then finish them another day.”

While in her memoir Carey describes the songs as a parodic attempt at alt-rock, Chappelle mentions some possible influences at the time: Sleater-Kinney, L7, and Green Day. (If that’s true, that means Carey was rocking out to Sleater-Kinney only months after their self-titled debut album came out in 1995 — unlikely! but possible.) He made sure to note that Green Day’s Dookie was one of her favorites at the time — something she has in common with the late Sopranos star James Gandolfini.

Someone’s Ugly Daughter will most likely see an official re-release sometime soon, as soon as Carey tracks down the originals. For now, here’s “Malibu”: