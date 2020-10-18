Watch Run The Jewels Perform RTJ4 In Full On Holy Calamavote Special

Last night, Run The Jewels’ Holy Calamavote concert special aired in conjunction with Adult Swim and Ben & Jerry’s. Killer Mike and El-P performed their latest album RTJ4 in full and brought some special guests along for the ride, including appearances from Pharrell, Zack de la Rocha, Josh Homme, Mavis Staples, 2 Chainz, Gangsta Boo, and more. Comedian Eric Andre acted as the show’s official Master Of Ceremonies.

The event is meant to serve as a way to motivate people to vote. It was also a fundraiser to raise money for the American Civil Liberties Union. Watch the full performance below.