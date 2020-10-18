Adele Is Hosting SNL Next Weekend

Adele is hosting Saturday Night Live next weekend on 10/24 opposite musical guest H.E.R. This will be her third appearance on the show and first time as host. In an Instagram post announcing the news, she wrote: “My first ever hosting gig and for SNL of all things!!!! I’ve always wanted to do it as a stand alone moment, so that I could roll up my sleeves and fully throw myself into it, but the time has never been right.”

Given that there’s a musical guest, it’s unclear whether or not Adele will perform. But if you get Adele on a show, you have to make her sing something, right? Way back in February, Adele said that her new album would be coming in September, though clearly the pandemic got in the way of those plans. This will be Adele’s first high-profile public appearance since her cultural appropriation controversy in August.

Here’s Adele’s full statement on her hosting gig: