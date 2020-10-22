Mr. Bungle – “Sudden Death”

It took a long time for Mike Patton to get back to thrash, but he’s doing it. Way back in 1986, Patton was the teenage frontman of Mr. Bungle, a Eureka, California band who’d just released the wild, frenzied demo The Raging Wrath Of The Easter Bunny. At the time, Mr. Bungle were part of the nascent thrash-metal underground. That changed. Over the years, Mr. Bungle changed into a more bugged-out avant-metal outfit, and Patton kept singing for the band even after he went onto huge success as the singer for Faith No More. Now Mr. Bungle are back, and they’re making thrash again.

Earlier this year, in the final days before the pandemic, Mr. Bungle, who’d broken up in 2000, got back together to play a series of shows. At those shows, the reconstituted Bungle — original members Patton Trevor Dunn, and Trey Spruance along with two thrash legends, Anthrax’s Scott Ian and former Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo — played The Raging Wrath Of The Easter Bunny in full every night. Next month, the band will release a re-recorded version of that old demo, and we’ll get to hear those bugged-out ’80s sprints in hi-def glory.

We’ve already posted the band’s re-recordings of their old songs “Raping Your Mind” and “Eracist.” Today, they’ve shared one more song, a wild riff-attack marathon called “Sudden Death.” The track is seven and a half minutes long, and it never really lets up, going from a chugging and ominous intro into all-out speed-metal insanity. Parts of the track sound like straight-up death metal, a genre that was only just being born in 1986. All the musicians involved seem to be relishing the chance to go absolutely bugnuts. Below, listen to the newly re-recorded “Sudden Death,” as well as the original lo-fi version from the band’s 1986 demo.

The Raging Wrath Of The Easter Bunny Demo is out 10/30 on Patton’s label Ipecac Recordings.