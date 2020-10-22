Adele Tries Out An American Accent On Saturday Night Live Promo

Adele is hosting Saturday Night Live this weekend opposite musical guest H.E.R. A promo for the episode was just released and it features both of them alongside cast member Kate McKinnon, all wearing masks. In the first bit, they play around with H.E.R.’s name and Adele teases that just maybe she’ll also be a musical guest and in the second one Adele tries out an exaggerated American accent.

It’ll be Adele’s third time on the show and first as a host. She previously performed in 2008 and 2015.

Watch the promos below.

And here’s a photo of Adele on set: