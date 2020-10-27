Watch The Trailer For Shane MacGowan Doc Crock Of Gold

Way back in February, before we understood exactly what kind of year we were living through, we learned that Pogues leader Shane MacGowan — the hard-drinking rabble-rouser who had the bright idea to combine traditional Irish music with punk rock — was to be the subject of a new documentary helmed by Julien Temple, the director responsible for the Sex Pistols movie The Great Rock ‘N’ Roll Swindle as well as docs on the Pistols and the Clash. That documentary now has a name, a release date, and, most pertinent to our interests today, a trailer.

Crock Of Gold — A Few Rounds With Shane MacGowan is coming to theaters and VOD in December. Featuring animation by Ralph Steadman and produced by Johnny Depp, the doc traces MacGowan’s life, culminating at his 60th birthday blowout on Christmas night, 2018. It was definitely a “climax of your life” kind of moment, an all-star tribute concert featuring performances from likes of Bono, Nick Cave, and Sinéad O’Connor (and, yes, Johnny Depp too).

Check out the trailer below.

Crock Of Gold hits theaters and VOD on 12/4.