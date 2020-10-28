EELS – “Anything For Boo”

Last month, following a couple of singles over the summer, veteran studio-pop depressive Mark Oliver Everett finally announced a new Eels album. Earth To Dora, the project’s first full-length since 2018’s The Deconstruction, will be out at the end of this week. We’ve already heard “Are We Alright Again” in addition to the previously released “Baby Let’s Make It Real” and “Who You Say You Are.” And now, Everett is getting one last single in under the wire, the jaunty love song “Anything For Boo,” which comes with a spooky ghost-themed lyric video for Halloween. Listen below.

Earth To Dora is out 10/30 on E Works/[PIAS].