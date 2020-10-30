Since late last year, Gone Is Gone — the supergroup led by Mastodon bassist Troy Sanders and featuring Queens Of The Stone Age guitarist Troy Van Leeuwen, At The Drive-In drummer Tony Hajjar, and multi-instrumentalist Mike Zarin — have been popping up with a new single every few months. Today the band has released another one, and they’ve confirmed that these songs are part of a second Gone Is Gone album, the follow-up to 2017 debut Echolocation.

If Everything Happens For A Reason… Then Nothing Really Matters At All is dropping the first week of December. It will include the previously released “No One Ever Walked On Water,” “Everything Is Wonderfall,” and “Sometimes I Feel,” as well as “Breaks,” the burly synth-rocker out today.

Watch Bryan Bankovich’s “Breaks” video below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Resfeber”

02 “Say Nothing”

03 “Everything Is Wonderfall”

04 “Wings Of Hope”

05 “Sometimes I Feel”

06 “No One Ever Walked On Water”

07 “Death Of A Dream”

08 “Crimson, Chaos And You”

09 “Breaks”

10 “Payoff”

11 “Force Of A Feather”

12 “Dirge For Delusions”

If Everything Happens For A Reason… Then Nothing Really Matters At All is out 12/4 on Clouds Hill.