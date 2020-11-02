Big Red Machine – “Wise Up” (Aimee Mann Cover)

For the past month, Justin Vernon’s Eaux Claires festival has been sharing live performances for their For Wisconsin voting initiative. There have been videos from Vernon himself, Arcade Fire, and, just yesterday, Feist. With Election Day finally happening tomorrow (oh god), For Wisconsin is sharing one final performance and it’s a doozy.

Big Red Machine — the project led Vernon and Aaron Dessner — has covered Aimee Mann’s “Wise Up,” also known as the song everyone sings along to in Magnolia. Hopefully no frogs will fall from the sky tomorrow, but it doesn’t seem outside the realm of possibility! The video features Vernon, Dessner and his brother Bryce, Bryan and Scott Devendorf, Ben Lanz, Jon Lowe, and Mina Tindle, and it’s accompanied by a video featuring shots of Wisconsin.

Check it out below.