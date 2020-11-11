Jon Hamm Plays Clueless Break-In Victim In Eels “Are We Alright Again” Video

Jon Hamm, one of this century’s most iconic TV stars, seems to be kicking off a string of appearances in funny alt-rock videos. Last month, Hamm had a cameo in Jeff Tweedy’s “Gwendolyn” clip. Today, Hamm’s got the starring role in the video for “Are We Alright Again,” a joint from the new Eels album. He plays a big fan of Eels, and he’s pretty convincing.

In director Greg Barnes’ video, Hamm rocks an Eels shirt and lives in a house full of Eels memorabilia. He get so into listening to “Are We Alright Again” on headphones that he doesn’t notice the ski-masked burglars coming into his house and taking all his stuff. Mike Mitchell is in it, too. Mitchell starred in Eels’ “Today Is The Day” video a couple of years ago, and was also in the Netflix series Love with Eels frontman Mark Oliver Everett.

“Are We Alright Again” comes from Eels new album Earth To Dora. Talking about the video, Everett says, “We could all use a little comfort from the past year. Perhaps this song can provide a little for you like it does for the guy in this video.” Check it out below.

Earth To Dora is out now on E Works/PIAS.