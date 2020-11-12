Chris Stapleton is playing Jimmy Kimmel Live! tonight to promote his new album Starting Over, out this Friday. But he filmed a little sketch for last night’s show too, pegged to the CMA Awards, where Stapleton was able to perform unlike the long list of artists who had to cancel after testing positive for COVID-19.

You won’t be surprised to learn that coronavirus also plays into Stapleton’s sketch for Kimmel. The gag is that Stapleton has recorded a COVID-themed Christmas album, replacing the lyrics of classic Christmas songs with lines relevant to the ongoing pandemic, and has filmed an old-school TV commercial for the project: “Disinfect the halls with sanitizer,” “Oh cover your mouth hole,” and such. It’s a bit awkward but not as bad as it could have been.

Watch below.