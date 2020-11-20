Young indie rock institution Car Seat Headrest released the recent album Making A Door Less Open in the early days of quarantine, which means they had to cancel their extensive touring plans. But last night, the band got a chance to play live on TV, though only in the most unconventional of ways. Car Seat Headrest were the musical guests on The Tonight Show, and they found inventive ways to make their home performance stand out.

On The Tonight Show, the band crammed a bunch of members and all their instruments — guitar, bass, percussion, trumpet, a whole lot of electronics — into a small bedroom to play their single “Can’t Cool Me Down.” Frontman Will Toledo sang his lead vocals from a literal closet. Late in the song, there’s a mirror-aided reveal that the person recording all the video is also one of the musicians.

I’m sure it wasn’t intentional, but this smart, low-budget performance aired opposite Foo Fighters and their stadium-status light show playing on Colbert. The contrast was stark. Watch Car Seat Headrest’s performance below.

Making A Door Less Open is out now on Matador. Check out our feature on every song from the new album here.