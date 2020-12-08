Lisel – “Inflate”

Lisel, the solo project of Pavo Pavo singer, producer, and multi-instrumentalist Eliza Bagg, released her debut solo album Angels On The Slope last year. This year, she’s been following that up with a series of collaborative singles with different producers like Woods’ Jarvis Taveniere and Angel Olsen associate/Kentucky Route Zero scorer Ben Babbitt. Today, she’s sharing another new single, “Inflate,” which features the French electroacoustic composer Daniel Wohl. As Bagg explains:

Daniel and I have worked together a few times on some “classical” projects, but always in the traditional classical composer (him), vocalist (me) way, but this is our first time co-writing and co-producing music together. We have bonded over our shared feelings navigating between our lives in the classical world while creating pop/electronic music, and Daniel was a huge influence on me (and supporter) when I started producing my own music. He honestly taught me a lot in the early days, and I owe a lot to that guidance.

We’ve spent a lot of time talking ideas and aesthetics — it’s way more fun to turn all of those theoretical discussions into actually making work together!

“Inflate” is a quarantine collaboration. The song is slow building, starts minimal, and repeats the same phrase over and over again as it grows and picks up new sounds and characters with each iteration. The idea was to mimic the sense of time passing in 2020, how it just inflates with no space to actually bloom and grow. It’s how I feel during all of this: repeating cycles, waiting for time to pass, inflating with my desires to move and create and then, with no place to grow into, just accepting the anticlimactic fizzle into the strange abyss of endless passing time.