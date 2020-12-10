Palberta – “The Way That You Do”

New Music December 10, 2020 5:17 PM By James Rettig

Palberta are releasing their latest album, Palberta5000, at the beginning of next year. We’ve heard a handful of tracks from it already — “Corner Store,” “Before I Got Here,” and “Something In The Way” — and today the New York trio are back with another one, “The Way That You Do.”

It features another one of Palberta’s winding harmonies, this one smooth and calm and seemingly inevitable. “The way that you do, fucking around like you,” they sing before circling around to the beginning. The guitars are wiry but relaxed, only escalating into some queasy tension for a few moments before dropping down to placidity. Check it out below.

Palberta5000 is out 1/22 via Wharf Cat. Pre-order it here.

