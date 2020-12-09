Oh Shit, Sada Baby Has A Sombrero Now

New Music December 9, 2020 11:50 AM By Tom Breihan

Oh Shit, Sada Baby Has A Sombrero Now

New Music December 9, 2020 11:50 AM By Tom Breihan

Tireless Michigan rap destroyer Sada Baby has had a huge 2020. He released three mixtapes. His track “Whole Lotta Choppas” blew up on TikTok, which led to a Nicki Minaj remix and landed Sada his first-ever top-40 hit. Sada also showed up on Big Sean’s all-Detroit posse cut “Friday Night Cypher.” But the Sada Baby 2020 moments I’m going to remember are the ones where he did memorably goofy shit in music videos — the dancing in “Free Joe Exotic” with Bfb Da Packman, the awesome robot-march thing in “Big Drip Squad” with Sauce Twinz and Sauce Gohan. I might have to add the sombrero in the “Pressikan” video to that list.

Late last night, Sada Baby dropped a hammering, fired-up new single called “Pressikan” and a CT Films-directed video for the track. In the video, we see footage of a mask-free Sada playing shows in giant, crowded nightclubs. I wish he wouldn’t do that! That shit makes me nervous! Then again, the song finds Sada bragging about hitting up a funeral and slapping someone’s grandmama while she’s crying. He’s not exactly presenting himself as a role model here.

Anyway, the video also has a whole lot of Sada in a giant novelty sombrero. I don’t know why the image of Sada Baby in a sombrero is so deeply entertaining to me, but it really, really is. Nobody in the world has managed to balance hardness with silliness like this man. Watch the video below.

Tom Breihan Administrator

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Pet Shop Boys’ “West End Girls”

    5 days ago

    The Number Ones: Whitney Houston’s “Greatest Love Of All”

    3 days ago

    The Number Ones: Madonna’s “Live To Tell”

    23 hours ago

    Stereogum’s 60 Favorite Songs Of 2020

    4 days ago

    Taylor Swift Announces New Album evermore Out Tonight, Feat. Haim, The National, & Bon Iver

    2 days ago

    more from New Music

    Stereogum Media