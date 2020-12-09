Oh Shit, Sada Baby Has A Sombrero Now

Tireless Michigan rap destroyer Sada Baby has had a huge 2020. He released three mixtapes. His track “Whole Lotta Choppas” blew up on TikTok, which led to a Nicki Minaj remix and landed Sada his first-ever top-40 hit. Sada also showed up on Big Sean’s all-Detroit posse cut “Friday Night Cypher.” But the Sada Baby 2020 moments I’m going to remember are the ones where he did memorably goofy shit in music videos — the dancing in “Free Joe Exotic” with Bfb Da Packman, the awesome robot-march thing in “Big Drip Squad” with Sauce Twinz and Sauce Gohan. I might have to add the sombrero in the “Pressikan” video to that list.

Late last night, Sada Baby dropped a hammering, fired-up new single called “Pressikan” and a CT Films-directed video for the track. In the video, we see footage of a mask-free Sada playing shows in giant, crowded nightclubs. I wish he wouldn’t do that! That shit makes me nervous! Then again, the song finds Sada bragging about hitting up a funeral and slapping someone’s grandmama while she’s crying. He’s not exactly presenting himself as a role model here.

Anyway, the video also has a whole lot of Sada in a giant novelty sombrero. I don’t know why the image of Sada Baby in a sombrero is so deeply entertaining to me, but it really, really is. Nobody in the world has managed to balance hardness with silliness like this man. Watch the video below.