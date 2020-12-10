Watch Billie Eilish Sing “Silver Bells” At Jingle Ball 2020

The 2020 Jingle Ball aired tonight, broadcast on both The CW and through iHeartRadio’s various channels — all virtual, given the year — and Billie Eilish was on hand to lend some Christmas atmosphere with a rendition of “Silver Bells.” She was accompanied by her brother Finneas and sang on a holiday-themed set. Eilish also performed her 2020 singles “My Future” and “Therefore I Am.”

Eilish just covered the Beatles’ “Something” last week for SiriusXM.

Here’s her doing “Silver Bells”:

Doja Cat also performed “Santa Baby”:

And Dua Lipa covered “Merry Xmas (War Is Over),” though that hasn’t popped up online just yet.