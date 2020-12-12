Blue Ivy Gets Late Grammys Nod, Making Her One Of The Youngest Nominees Ever

December 12, 2020 By Peter Helman

Blue Ivy Carter, Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s eight-year-old daughter, is officially a Grammy nominee. Beyoncé’s The Lion King: The Gift track “Brown Skin Girl,” which features vocals from Blue Ivy, Wizkid, and SAINt JHN, was nominated for Best Music Video by the Recording Academy; although Blue Ivy and Wizkid weren’t initially included on the list of nominees, the Associated Press reports that the Grammys’ website now features both of them.

This means that Blue Ivy, who turns nine years old in January, is now one of the youngest Grammy nominees in the award show’s history. Leah Peasall of the Peasall Sisters was also eight — slightly younger than Blue Ivy — when she was nominated (and won) as one of the credited artists on the O Brother, Where Art Thou? soundtrack in 2002. Gospel singer Deleon Richards had previously held the record since she was nominated in 1985, taking the title away from Michael Jackson.

