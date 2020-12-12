Lil Wayne Sued By Former Managers Who Claim They Didn’t Get Paid For All The Lawsuits They Managed For Him

Lil Wayne is being sued by his former managers Ronald Sweeney and Avant Garde Management, who claim that he owes them over $20 million in unpaid commissions. According to the lawsuit, The Blast reports, they worked for Wayne for nearly 14 years, managing over 30 lawsuits, and “received very little compensation.”

In the court documents, Sweeney and Avant Garde claim that Lil Wayne “failed and refused to pay Plaintiffs his promised 10% of the recovery from lawsuits, 10% of the sale of master recordings owned by Lil Wayne’s record label, and then 17% in general commissions that he owes to Plaintiffs in connection with Plaintiffs’ day to day management activities.”

That’s not the only legal drama that Wayne is involved in at the moment, either. Wayne was recently hit with a federal weapons charge after police searched his private jet and found a gold-plated handgun in his luggage; he was previously convicted of a felony gun charge in 2009. TMZ reports that he pled guilty and will be sentenced next month.