A$AP Rocky – “Flacko Loko”

A$AP Rocky hasn’t released a lot of new music lately, though he’s still very much in the public eye. But Rocky is also one of the many, many artists who’s participated in the much-hyped new video game Cyberpunk 2077. That game also includes new songs from Run The Jewels and Grimes. Its first soundtrack album — which features tracks from SOPHIE and Shygirl, Converge, the Armed, Tomb Mold, and others — came out on Friday. Rocky’s contribution isn’t officially out, but the YouTube rips are out in the world.

Last year, the makers of Cyberpunk 2077 announced that Rocky would be on the soundtrack. Soon enough, people playing the game realized that one of the in-game radio stations featured a new track from Rocky. On the station, the song is called “Flacko Loko,” and it’s credited to TELO$, the fictional futuristic rap star who Rocky plays within the game.

“Flacko Loko” sounds like vintage Rocky. It’s got a crawling, bass-heavy beat and Rocky effortlessly skipping over it. Mostly, he plays word games, but he also raps about learning to have pride in his dark skin. Listen to the track below.

Cyberpunk 2077 is out now, and you have to imagine that “Flacko Loko” will get a proper release at some point.