CupcakKe has spent 2020 releasing a string of singles — including “Elephant,” “Lemon Pepepr,” and “Lawd Jesus” — and today she’s back with another one. “Gum” opens with some very gross chewing before CupcakKe gets into it by recounting a very unfortunate incident: “Last night this n***a couldn’t pull out/ Because I accidentally sucked his dick with gum in my mouth/ So it got stuck, stuck, stuck.” Happens to the best of us! Check it out below.

“Gum” is out now.