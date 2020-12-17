Phoebe Bridgers is really good at being famous. Before 2020, when Bridgers was only sort of famous, it was already pretty evident that she was a good person to have around. But in 2020, when Bridgers’ star ascended, it became the sort of thing you can’t ignore. Bridgers’ Punisher album-promo cycle has never really ended because it’s always an absolute pleasure to see her pop up somewhere and do something great with one of her songs. A couple of weeks ago, for instance, Bridgers sang a lovely, unsettling, Christmasy version of “Savior Complex” on The Tonight Show. Last night, she found another cool way to stage a performance on James Corden’s Late Late Show.

Bridgers was already on Corden back in June. Back then, she essentially did her own version of Carpool Karaoke, singing “ICU” in her car. On last night’s show, Bridgers did a Zoom interview with Corden from her house, talking about how she forged a friendship with Phoebe Waller-Bridge “literally just because we have the same name” and setting the stage for her performance of “Kyoto.”

Talking to Corden, Bridgers said, “Carnegie Hall was the last place I played for human beings in a room.” With her performance last night, she returned to the hallowed venue in her own way. On the show, Bridgers worked with string arranger Rob Moose to perform the same reworked version of “Kyoto” that recently showed up on her Copycat Killer EP. Bridgers started off in her bed, singing while rubbing sleep out of her eyes and checking her phone. Then, a few second later, she was on the virtual stage of an empty Carnegie Hall, with six Rob Mooses playing strings behind her. (Is the plural of Rob Moose just Rob Moose?) It’s one more cool, inventive remote performance in a year full of them. Watch the interview and the performance below.

Both Punisher and the Copycat Killer EP are out now on Dead Oceans. Check out our feature on Bridgers here.