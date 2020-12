Four Tet has had quite the productive year between his new album, Sixteen Oceans, his forthcoming Madlib collab Sound Ancestors, and his singles with Thom Yorke and Burial. And the producer is not done yet. He’s wrapping up 2020 by releasing two new albums. They’re called Parallel and 871 and you can check them both out below.

Parallel by Four Tet

871 by Four Tet

Parallel and 871 are out now via Text Records.