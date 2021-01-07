Rhye – “Come In Closer”

Back in October, Michael Milosh announced his latest Rhye album, Home. Over the course of 2020, we heard a couple songs from it, including “Beautiful,” “Helpless,” and the funky official lead single “Black Rain.” Now Home is just a couple weeks away, and Milosh is kicking off the new year with another preview of the album.

Rhye’s latest is called “Come In Closer.” It’s a pillowy, pretty thing, building up from moments of quiet into string figures and Milosh’s repetition of the title. He says the song reflects on how when “relationships deepen and you​ ​invite someone into your world, your life, your home,​ ​layers of appreciation, vulnerability, and patience reveal themselves.”

Given the sensual reputation of Rhye’s music and the domestic bliss that begat the album, you might assume this is purely about romantic relationships. But Milosh expands it out to include all kinds of other deep spiritual connections, including that between siblings. That’s what the video for “Come In Closer” chooses to focus on. It was directed by Milosh with Genevieve Medow-Jenkins and shot in Big Sur; Milosh says the video depicts siblings “living without fear or inhibition, wild with the joy of simply being.” Check it out below.

Home is out 1/22 via Loma Vista. Pre-order it here.