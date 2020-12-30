Jeff Rosenstock – “Caring” (Feat. Laura Stevenson)

For some people, making one of the best albums of the year would be enough. Not Jeff Rosenstock! The prolific, beloved songwriter has kept plenty busy throughout 2020. In addition to NO DREAM, Rosenstock has given us covers of Blink-182 and Belle And Sebastian, a contribution for our very own Stereogum compilation, and standalone tracks like “Hang In The Heat,” among other odds and ends.

Some of those odds and ends have appeared in 2020 Dump, a Bandcamp collection Rosenstock started up a couple months ago with the promise that he’d continue dropping new material in there from time to time. Today, he’s wrapping up 2020 Dump‘s namesake year with another addition.

This latest track is called “Caring.” It’s a gentle acoustic rumination, with Rosenstock singing alongside his longtime friend and fellow DIY hero Laura Stevenson. (The two also semi-recently collaborated on a few Neil Young covers just over a year ago.) Listen below.

<a href="https://jeffrosenstock.bandcamp.com/album/2020-dump">2020 DUMP by Jeff Rosenstock</a>

Check out the rest of 2020 Dump here.