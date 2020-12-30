Jeff Rosenstock – “Caring” (Feat. Laura Stevenson)

New Music December 30, 2020 1:07 PM By Ryan Leas

Jeff Rosenstock – “Caring” (Feat. Laura Stevenson)

New Music December 30, 2020 1:07 PM By Ryan Leas

For some people, making one of the best albums of the year would be enough. Not Jeff Rosenstock! The prolific, beloved songwriter has kept plenty busy throughout 2020. In addition to NO DREAM, Rosenstock has given us covers of Blink-182 and Belle And Sebastian, a contribution for our very own Stereogum compilation, and standalone tracks like “Hang In The Heat,” among other odds and ends.

Some of those odds and ends have appeared in 2020 Dump, a Bandcamp collection Rosenstock started up a couple months ago with the promise that he’d continue dropping new material in there from time to time. Today, he’s wrapping up 2020 Dump‘s namesake year with another addition.

This latest track is called “Caring.” It’s a gentle acoustic rumination, with Rosenstock singing alongside his longtime friend and fellow DIY hero Laura Stevenson. (The two also semi-recently collaborated on a few Neil Young covers just over a year ago.) Listen below.

Check out the rest of 2020 Dump here.

Ryan Leas Administrator

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Steve Winwood’s “Higher Love”

    1 day ago

    The Number Ones: Madonna’s “Papa Don’t Preach”

    3 days ago

    MF DOOM Dead At 49

    2 hours ago

    Cro-Mags Singer Defends Anachronistic T-Shirt In Wonder Woman 1984

    3 days ago

    The 50 Best Stereogum Comments Of 2020

    6 hours ago

    more from New Music

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest