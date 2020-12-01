Jeff Rosenstock – “Hang In The Heat”

Christine Mackie

New Music December 1, 2020 4:39 PM By James Rettig

Jeff Rosenstock, who made one of the best albums of 2020 with No Dream, has kept plenty busy since surprise-releasing his latest LP back in May. He started up a song dump collection that he’s been adding to periodically and he’s popped up on a couple compilations, including a Blink-182 one, an Adam Schlesinger one and our own.

Today, he has a new original track out called “Hang In The Heat,” which is included on the just-released Comp For A Cause to raise money for the non-profit Phoenix venue The Trunk Space. Rosenstock appears alongside contributions from iji, Karl Blau, Diners, and many more. “Hang In The Heat” is rousing in a classically Rosenstock way, culminating in a great singalong moment: “Oh yeah! Gonna space out like a rocket ship tonight/ Oh yeah! Gonna play games on the internet tonight/ Oh yeah! I don’t wanna just feel like an idiot tonight.”

Check it out below.

You can check out the rest of the compilation and donate to it here.

