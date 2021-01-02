Guns N’ Roses & Brandi Carlile Officially Release Their Covers Of Soundgarden’s “Black Hole Sun”

Guns N’ Roses and Brandi Carlile have both officially released their covers of Soundgarden’s “Black Hole Sun.” GNR have regularly covered the song on tour since Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell’s death in 2017, and now, they’ve shared pro-shot live footage of their cover from the 2019 Exit 111 festival in Tennessee. Watch that below, and check out Cornell’s cover of GNR’s “Patience,” which was included on the recent posthumous covers album No One Sings Like You Anymore, here.

Brandi Carlile covered Soundgarden’s “Black Hole Sun” at last year’s star-studded Chris Cornell tribute concert I Am The Highway, and she recorded covers of “Black Hole Sun” and “Searching With My Good Eye Closed” with the surviving members of the band for Record Store Day 2020. Now those covers are widely available, and you can stream them below.