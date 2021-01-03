Long Winters’ John Roderick Dubbed “Bean Dad” After Viral Tweet About His Daughter

News January 3, 2021 3:26 PM By James Rettig

John Roderick, the leader of the indie rock group the Long Winters, has been dubbed “Bean Dad” by the internet after a tweet about teaching his daughter how to open a can of beans went viral. On Saturday evening, Roderick sent out a very long thread detailing his 9-year-old daughter’s struggle with the functionality of a can opener.

“So, yesterday my daughter (9) was hungry and I was doing a jigsaw puzzle so I said over my shoulder “make some baked beans,'” the tweet thread begins. “She said, ‘How?’ like all kids do when they want YOU to do it, so I said, ‘Open a can and put it in pot.’ She brought me the can and said Open it how?'”

After many hours and a lot of finagling, the can was opened. The thread has become a lightning rod on Twitter, as threads are wont to do, with some saying it’s a fine way to teach your kid how to use a can opener and others wondering why he didn’t just open the damn can for her.

Here’s the thread:

Roderick seems to be taking his newfound fame in stride:

The Long Winters haven’t released an album since 2006. Nowadays, Roderick mostly hosts podcasts, including Omnibus with Jeopardy! champ Ken Jennings.

