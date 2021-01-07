Sun June – “Everything I Had”

New Music January 7, 2021 5:10 PM By James Rettig

The Austin band Sun June have been rolling out their sophomore album, Somewhere, since last year, and have shared “Singing,” “Karen O,” and “Bad Girl” from it already. Now they’re releasing one last single before the album’s out next month. “Everything I Had” sounds like it’s channeling Feist’s quivering sentimentality into a delicate sweep. Here’s leader Laura Colwell’s statement on the track:

“Everything I Had” is about feeling stuck and wising you could go back in time. It misses when things were new and easy and full of promise. It feels very ‘Austin’ to us, because things change here so quickly and it’s easy to fall into a rut and feel like the city is moving on without you. Friends are always leaving town too, so sometimes it’s fun to think moving to LA or New York would solve all our problems. It’s also fair to say that the song has taken on some new meaning during the pandemic. We’re all missing someone or something right now.

Listen below.

Somewhere is out 2/5 via Run For Cover/Keeled Scales. Pre-order it here.

