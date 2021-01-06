Shame – “Nigel Hitter”

Over the last several months, Shame have been steadily building up to the release of their sophomore album, Drunk Tank Pink. So far we’ve heard several promising singles, including “Alphabet,” “Water In The Well,” and “Snow Day.” Now, with the album just over a week away, the band is back with one more.

Shame’s latest is called “Nigel Hitter.” “The song is at the heart of what Drunk Tank Pink is about,” frontman Charlie Steen said in a statement. “After we finished touring I was left with a lot of silence as I stumbled around trying to figure out the daily routine. On top of that, I was confronting my subconscious at night through a series of intense dreams which left me in a daze during the day. ‘Nigel Hitter’ feels like a cathartic expression of that period.”

The song also comes with a video directed by Maxim Kelly. The clip uses archival footage from a research center that studied child development; Kelly then used deepfake technology to make the researchers and the babies in the video start to sing along to “Nigel Hitter.” Given the psychological disarray the song arose from, the video is fittingly striking and odd. Check it out below.

Drunk Tank Pink is out 1/15 via Dead Oceans.