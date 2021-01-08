Whose Son Should Replace Scott Weiland’s Son In Guns N’ Roses And Metallica Members’ Sons’ Band?

Back in November we were introduced to Suspect208, a radio-friendly hard rock band whose membership included the teenage sons of Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash, Metallica bassist Rob Trujillo, and the late Stone Temple Pilots singer Scott Weiland. (Also a fourth member without a famous dad.) They released their debut single “Long Awaited” in November and have since followed it up with “All Black.” Both songs were decent, and it seemed like the band had some good momentum going for it. They seem to have hit a bit of a speed bump, though: They’re already looking for a new singer.

Yes, just as Scott Weiland parted ways with STP multiple times over the years, his son Noah is no longer in Suspect208. It’s unclear whether he quit or was fired or what. All we know is the band posted a want ad on Instagram today seeking a singer based in LA between the ages of 18-24. Applicants are encouraged to submit a cover of Led Zeppelin’s “Black Dog,” which is just too perfect, and a list of three musical influences.

Fans were disappointed to learn of Noah Weiland’s departure. “This is like motley replacing Vince. What the fuck man,” wrote one commenter. “Noah really got the same shit that happened to his dad,” wrote another. “That sucks man.” Still another suggested that Suspect208 are “nothing without Noah.” We shall see!

So, who should replace young Mr. Weiland in the band? Geographical concerns notwithstanding, one obvious candidate might be Liam Gallagher’s kid Gene, the one accused of starting a fight at a gas station alongside Ringo Starr’s grandson last year. I have no idea if Gene can sing, but that’s some proper rock ‘n’ roll frontman behavior, and he comes from good stock. Or maybe they should pivot from the radio-rock stereotypes by recruiting some famous person’s daughter? Frances Bean Cobain is, unfortunately, outside the assigned age range and probably doesn’t like this kind of music anyway. I’ll leave it to the rest of you to come up with more viable candidates, celebrity children or not.