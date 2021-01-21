Lil Wayne Releases New Song About FBI Raid As A Spokesman Denies That He Endorsed Trump To Get A Pardon

On Tuesday night, hours before the end of his presidency, Donald Trump signed a number of presidential pardons. Most those pardons were for supporters, cronies, and fellow politicians. But Trump also pardoned Lil Wayne, who had just pleaded guilty to felony gun possession, as well as Kodak Black and rap-industry figures Michael “Harry-O” Harris and Desiree Perez. It’s some weird shit, and it shows the kind of influence that the rap world can exert over a figure like Trump.

In October, shortly before the election, Lil Wayne met with and endorsed Trump. The New York Times reports that the meeting was set up by Bradford Cohen, a South Florida lawyer and a former contestant on Trump’s reality show The Apprentice. Cohen says that Wayne’s gun charge was not the reason for the meeting with Trump or the endorsement. Instead, Cohen says that Wayne and Trump are kindred spirits: “[Trump is] in the entertainment world. He’s got a style that’s similar in terms of the way that he carries himself, and a lot of rappers and people in the industry relate to that.”

Cohen also admits that Wayne’s meeting with Trump may have influenced Trump’s decision to pardon Wayne: “It never hurts that someone gets a full understanding of an individual when they’re just looking at a piece of paper. In hindsight, I guess it worked out.”

The Times reports that Cohen started applying for Wayne’s pardon immediately after Wayne was charged with gun possession in November. Cohen was also behind the push to get a pardon for Kodak Black, and he claims that those efforts were driven by social-media and letter-writing campaigns, not by paid lobbying: “Our route was less conventional. We had supporters like Gucci Mane and Lil Yachty and Vanilla Ice. We did everything that we could to get eyes on it.”

In any case, Wayne has just released a new song, his first since his pardon. On the single “Ain’t Got Time,” Wayne never mentions the pardon. (Presumably, the song was recorded before Trump signed off on it.) But Wayne does talk about feeling like he’s being pursued by federal authorities and like he’s about to go to prison: “The feds, they hot on us, 100 on the thermometer/ They raided my private plane, I went got one that’s more privater… Living like I can’t die, fumble with me/ FBI arrest me, why?/ They can’t nail mе, so they just screwin’ me.” The song features Foushée, an R&B singer who was once a contestant on The Voice. Check it out below.