The Staves – “Devotion”

“Devotion” begins with finger snaps, piano, and a strong fluttery vocal. Eventually the Stavely-Taylor sisters’ trademark harmonies work their way into the arrangement, as do subtle low-end pulses that lend the song momentum while maintaining a sense of weary fragility. The song finds the sisters lamenting “life in the backseat”; at one point their frustrations boil over and they declare, “I could blow those fucking windows out.” In a statement, the band explains, “This song came from a feeling of being totally at the mercy of someone else. Being a passenger and never a driver in any situation. Being blinded by devotion and unable to navigate the way out.”

Listen below.

Good Woman is out 2/5 on Nonesuch. The Staves are playing a livestreamed album release show from the London venue Lafayette on release day; tickets are available here.