Silk City – “New Love” (Feat. Ellie Goulding)

New Music January 21, 2021 7:00 PM By James Rettig

Silk City, the production duo made up of Mark Ronson and Diplo, released their debut EP, Electricity, back in 2019. Its title track featured Dua Lipa and it also boasted guest spots from Desiigner and GoldLink, Maipei, and more.

After two years, Silk City are back with a new single called “New Love,” which features Ellie Goulding, whose coming off the release of her most recent album Brightest Blue last year. Check out the song, alongside a Ana Sting-directed music video, below.

