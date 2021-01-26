FKA twigs, Headie One, & Fred again.. – “Don’t Judge Me”

January 26, 2021

New Music January 26, 2021 3:02 PM By James Rettig

Last year, British drill rapper Headie One and producer Fred again.. teamed up for a mixtape called GANG. One of the tracks on it, an interlude called “Judge Me,” was a collaboration with FKA twigs, then only a few months removed from the release of her most recent album MAGDALENE. The three of them have expanded that interlude into a full song, now called “Don’t Judge Me,” which comes with a characteristically eye-popping music video that was co-directed by twigs and Emmanuel Adjei.

This isn’t the only music that FKA twigs has been working on in the last year: She said she made a whole new album during lockdown and has been teasing a new track with Dua Lipa.

Listen to “Don’t Judge Me” below.

