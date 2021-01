London singer-songwriter is releasing her debut album Collapsed In Sunbeams at the end of the week. She just shared one final single from it, “Hope,” earlier today. Tonight, she went on SiriusXMU to chat and play a few songs from the album. And while she was there, she busted out a special cover of “Bags” by Clairo, who previously collaborated with Parks on her song “Green Eyes.” Hear her performance below.