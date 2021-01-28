The Chills – “Monolith”

More than 40 years ago, Martin Phillipps formed a band called the Chills in the New Zealand city of Dunedin. The band’s style — warm, propulsive, swoony but somehow also slightly detached — proved enormously influential, helping to usher in a whole wave of culty New Zealand indie-pop. Their 1984 single “Pink Frost” is still one of the best indie-pop songs in history. Phillipps, the only constant member of the Chills, is still at it decades later. Today, the Chills announce that they’ve got another new album coming out this spring, and they’ve dropped a new track on us.

The Chills’ new LP — only their seventh studio album — follows 2018’s striking Snow Bound. The new album is called Scatterbrain, and Phillipps says that it’ll look at “hard but important truths in our history.” Last month, the Chills released a single called “You’re Immortal,” and that’s on the album. So is “Monolith,” the new song that the band has shared today.

The skittery, mesmeric “Monolith” is the opening track from Scatterbrain, and it’s a good one. Phillipps sings about “the power of ancient stones,” and his guitar stabs and twinkles. The Chills remain the only band in the world who can make me think of the Feelies and Echo & The Bunnymen at the same time. Below, listen to “The Monolith” and check out the tracklist for Scatterbrain.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Monolith”

02 “Hourglass”

03 “Destiny”

04″ Caught In My Eye”

05 “You’re Immortal”

06 “Little Alien”

07 “Safe And Sound”

08 “Worlds Within Worlds”

09 “Scatterbrain”

10 “Walls Beyond Abandon”

Scatterbrain is out 5/14 on Fire Records.