The Chills – “You’re Immortal”

“You’re Immortal” is baroque, propulsive, and deeply catchy; Chills mastermind Martin Phillipps cites Love’s Forever Changes as a primary influence, but it’s just as much part of the post-punk and indie-pop traditions that have always informed the Kiwi underground. Phillipps bills this song as a quest for truth and hope in a time of misinformation and despair. Here’s a statement from the guy:

These are unprecedented times but, as usual, the young feel invulnerable and the elders are concerned. The old people (like me) want to feel more involved but they also know that their time of influence has largely passed. So we learn from the young and admire them as they make their own mistakes yet still, hopefully, shape extraordinary history we could not have imagined.

Listen below.

<a href="https://thechillsmusic.bandcamp.com/album/youre-immortal">You're Immortal by The Chills</a>

“You’re Immortal” is out now on Fire Records.