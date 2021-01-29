After blowing up big-time in the indie-rock world with 2019 debut Dogrel, the band made an even greater leap with 2020’s A Hero’s Death, an adventurous sophomore outing that has led to several industry milestones. Most notably, LP2 made them Grammy nominees. I also heard the title track on my local alternative rock station the other day. In the midst of this precipitous rise, last night Fontaines returned to The Tonight Show, where they made their US TV debut two years ago.

On Jimmy Fallon’s show, the band delivered a pandemic-safe remote performance of “A Hero’s Death” from the Auld Shillelagh pub in London. Directed by Samuel Taylor, it felt almost like a music video, as COVID-era TV performances often do. As his bandmates dredged up a chaotic din, Grian Chatten wandered the bar, basking in neon signs and televised light. It was very cool, and you can watch it below.

A Hero’s Death is out now on Partisan. Read our track-by-track interview about the album here.