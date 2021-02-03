A couple of months ago, the sharp, oblique, tough-to-categorize UK indie rocker Nilüfer Yanya followed up her hugely promising 2019 debut album Miss Universe with her Feeling Lucky? EP. Last night, Yanya was the musical guest on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show, and she made a bright, vivid impression.

On Fallon, Yanya and her band played “Crash,” the revved-up single from that EP. They shot the video together in a room full of bold, pastel geometric shapes. The grain of the video, along with the constant use of split-screen, reminds me of something that teenagers might’ve made at an early-’90s mall kiosk. The styling backs that impression up, too.

It’s fun to see a late-night performance this colorful, but it’s more fun to see Yanya and her band working together, switching off instruments and nailing the song’s off-kilter sparkle. Check out the performance below.

The Feeling Lucky? EP is out now on ATO.