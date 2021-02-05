Marissa Nadler – “Sleep Walk” (Santo & Johnny Cover) & “Lonely People” (America Cover)

Goth-folk singer-songwriter Marissa Nadler has been performing covers of classic songs on the Two Minutes To Late Night series and dropping more covers of classic songs on her Bandcamp page. Today, she’s back with two more, Santo & Johnny’s iconic “Sleep Walk” and America’s “Lonely People.”

“Two very different covers for you!” Nadler writes on Bandcamp. “I love ‘Sleepwalk’ in all its versions and thought it would be soothing to do. Also, I just wanted to try ‘Lonely People’ — I hadn’t really realized the song was so lyrically optimistic until I sang it a bunch, but you know, I decided it was a good thing right now!” Listen to both covers below.