Cassandra Jenkins – “Crosshairs”

A little over a month ago, Cassandra Jenkins announced her new album An Overview On Phenomenal Nature. So far we’ve heard a couple tracks, including lead single “Michelangelo” and the incredible “Hard Drive,” which ranked amongst our favorite songs that week. Ahead of the album’s release next week, Jenkins is back with another one.

Jenkins’ latest is called “Crosshairs.” Here’s what she had to say about it:

I wrote “Crosshairs” in the before times — not thinking about isolation. Listening to the song now, it reads more literally; I’ve never craved human interaction in the way I have over the course of the past year, and my experience of time has completely shifted. I decided to shoot this video over the weekend because I want to capture the snowy cityscape of New York in February of 2021 and how my inner landscape feels in this moment — simultaneously miniscule and expansive. I love talking to strangers, especially when there are no words exchanged. We have the opportunity to step outside of ourselves when we engage with a stranger’s gaze, in the same way that an artist like Cindy Sherman engages with a camera lens. And when we allow our identities to fall apart, we get closer to dissolving into something greater than ourselves.

Check it out below.

An Overview On Phenomenal Nature is out 2/19 via Ba Da Bing.