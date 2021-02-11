Glitterer – “Life Is Not A Lesson”

Glitterer – “Life Is Not A Lesson”

New Music February 11, 2021 1:08 PM By Peter Helman

In recent years, Title Fight’s Ned Russin has stepped out on his own as Glitterer. He’s about to release his second album under the name, Life Is Not A Lesson, at the end of the month. We’ve already heard a couple of songs, “Are You Sure?” and “Didn’t Want It.” Today, he’s sharing a third single from the record, a beautifully minimalist offering that also happens to be the album’s title track.

“The song ‘Life Is Not A Lesson’ came about halfway through the writing process,” Russin explains. “I borrowed the line from a recently-written-yet-unused lyric. It seemed like the sentiment in the song answered a lot of the questions that earlier songs had brought up, and the further along the album went it just felt right to title the album after this lyric and its solution. It summed up succinctly what I was trying to say all along: life is not a lesson to be learned.” Listen below.

Life Is Not A Lesson is out 2/26 on ANTI-. Pre-order it here.

