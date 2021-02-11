Watch Sufjan Stevens’ Luca Guadagnino-Directed “Tell Me You Love Me” Video

Sufjan Stevens has reunited with director Luca Guadagnino, with whom he previously collaborated on the soundtrack to the acclaimed 2017 film Call Me By Your Name, for a new music video. “Tell Me You Love Me,” with its transcendent climax, is one of the highlights of Sufjan’s recent album The Ascension, and Guadagnino pairs it with slow-motion modern dance, colorful abstract backdrops, and snowy nature footage.

“The aching feeling of loving and wanting to be loved, the mystery of bodies that clash, the uncanny aspects of nature, the sublime music poetry and voice of Sufjan — all this went into this video that I am proud to have made with the collaboration of two more great artists, Alessio Bolzoni and Celia Hempton,” Guadagnino explains in a statement. Watch his video for “Tell Me You Love Me” below.

The Ascension is out now on Asthmatic Kitty.