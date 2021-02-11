Watch Sufjan Stevens’ Luca Guadagnino-Directed “Tell Me You Love Me” Video

News February 11, 2021 10:30 AM By Peter Helman

Watch Sufjan Stevens’ Luca Guadagnino-Directed “Tell Me You Love Me” Video

News February 11, 2021 10:30 AM By Peter Helman

Sufjan Stevens has reunited with director Luca Guadagnino, with whom he previously collaborated on the soundtrack to the acclaimed 2017 film Call Me By Your Name, for a new music video. “Tell Me You Love Me,” with its transcendent climax, is one of the highlights of Sufjan’s recent album The Ascension, and Guadagnino pairs it with slow-motion modern dance, colorful abstract backdrops, and snowy nature footage.

“The aching feeling of loving and wanting to be loved, the mystery of bodies that clash, the uncanny aspects of nature, the sublime music poetry and voice of Sufjan — all this went into this video that I am proud to have made with the collaboration of two more great artists, Alessio Bolzoni and Celia Hempton,” Guadagnino explains in a statement. Watch his video for “Tell Me You Love Me” below.

The Ascension is out now on Asthmatic Kitty.

Peter Helman Administrator

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Starship’s “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now”

    1 day ago

    The Number Ones: Club Nouveau’s “Lean On Me”

    3 days ago

    “Little Bitch” David Crosby Explains Why Phoebe Bridgers Smashing A Guitar Was “Pathetic”

    2 days ago

    Watch Phoebe Bridgers Smash Her Guitar In Triumphant SNL Debut

    4 days ago

    Kacey Musgraves Talks New Album, Divorce From Ruston Kelly In New Interview

    9 hours ago

    more from News

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest